Onfido launches new identity verification solution on Salesforce AppExchange

According to the press release, the solution empowers Salesforce customers in financial services, insurance, and trusted marketplaces to integrate remote identity verification and authentication into their existing workflows. In today’s climate, it is important for banks and insurers to expand their branchless experiences in order to continue to scale their customer base.

Therefore, by using Onfido, these businesses can accelerate their online customer onboarding while remaining KYC and AML compliant. For trusted marketplaces, Onfido builds assurance at the point of onboarding, ensuring companies know who end users claim to be, making it harder for fraudsters and increasing safety within the community.

End users sign up by simply taking a photo of their government-issued identity document (ID) and a selfie. Onfido first checks that their ID seems genuine and not fraudulent, and then matches it to the user’s face. This helps to ensure the person presenting the ID is its legitimate owner and is physically present. The verification results are then populated straight to the Salesforce dashboard.

Furthermore, Onfido’s identity verification service enables document-first onboarding, which verifies new users from their first interaction, with 98.7% of fraudulent applications detected. To achieve this, Onfido uses a combination of machine learning and human analysts to check for data consistency across the ID, performing image analysis, and detecting anomalies in fonts.