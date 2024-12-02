Onfido launches global identity verification on Salesforce AppExchange

The identity verification company offers financial businesses a scalable way to meet Customer Due Diligence (CDD) requirements. With just a photo of an identity document and a ”live” selfie, users can confirm their identity and gain access to a host of online services, including financial platforms such as Revolut and Square. Onfido’s machine learning technology automates checks on over 600 documents across 192 countries, and is already used by over 1,500 customers worldwide.

The first document and facial verification tool to partner with Salesforce, Onfido’s customer onboarding will now be directly available to the CRM’s customers in the Financial Services Cloud and beyond.

The new integration will allow Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers to digitally verify the identity of their customers and automatically attach the results to the customer record in Salesforce. By providing a clear audit trail directly in Salesforce, it will enable financial service providers to comply with regulatory requirements with more confidence and ease, while delivering a smooth onboarding experience to users.