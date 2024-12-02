Onfido, FundOf team up for identity verification and trusted transactions

FundOf is a tool that helps content creators monetise their content on any platform. Via Onfido’s identity verification tech, FundOf provides assurances that content creators are who they claim to be, making it harder for fraudsters to create fake accounts for money laundering or spreading false information. Users verify their identity by taking a selfie and a photo of their ID. After this, they can start receiving donations from followers all over the world, including tips in Bitcoin.

A FundOf profile consists of a landing page with an integrated tipping option where users can add the links to all their social media profiles, from YouTube and Instagram to TikTok. They can also highlight specific content, such as videos, posts, and events. Users share their FundOf profile in their already existing social media profiles, increasing the chances to monetise the work they’re already producing, on any platform, anywhere in the world. Tippers don’t need to sign up in order to send monetary support to their favourite content creators.