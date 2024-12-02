Onfido expands its Real Identity Platform

Customers can source and manage multiple identity verification vendors to meet local compliance regulations and can more easily mitigate fraud threats. The Real Identity Platform includes four new products:

Onfido Verification Suite, a curated library of identity verification services including document and biometric solutions, trusted data sources, and innovative anti-fraud measures.

Onfido Studio, a powerful identity orchestration layer that acts as the mission control for identity verification, enabling organisations to build and optimise multiple identity verification flows using the entire verification suite and no-code workflows.

Onfido Smart Capture, an SDK that delivers over 90% first-time pass rates, with NFC verification, accessibility features, and end-user feedback to correct things like blurred or cropped images.

Onfido Atlas, the AI decisioning engine that powers the entire platform, providing fully automated identity verification and authentication.

Onfido’s platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer – combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements.