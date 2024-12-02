Onfido, Dwolla team up for identity verification services

As per Onfido, the goal of its Document Verification solution is to ensure the authenticity of IDs, followed by Biometric Verification that matches the identity of the person to the transaction makers’. The partnership will see both the companies referring prospective customers for verification or money movement.

Dwolla was founded in 2008, and it specialises in money movement services. It aims to provide a white-label API platform to connect to the ACH Network for payment initiation.