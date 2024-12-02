Onfido collaborates with Microsoft to bring the future of reusable identity one step closer

According to the press release, Azure AD verifiable credentials, now in public preview, provide an open standards approach to safely and securely re-using verified information about a business or user in order to provide fast access to new services. Once a person’s real identity is bound to their digital identity using Onfido’s document plus selfie verification, end-users are onboarded to Azure AD and have complete control over their identity from their smartphone, being able to provision its reuse to access additional services.

At launch, the service can accelerate remote onboarding of new employees, provide secure access to apps that require different permission levels with single sign-on (SSO), and enable a more trustworthy, self-service account recovery experience across government, education, and financial service applications.Individuals can manage credentials in the Microsoft Authenticator app, and developers will be able to request and verify credentials via the application SDK. The process improves verifiability while protecting privacy for businesses, employees, contractors, vendors, and customers.

Furthermore, workforce identity scenarios for Azure AD include: