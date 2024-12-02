OneSpan launches passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication

This addition to the workforce authentication market is designed to safeguard corporate data and applications for a dispersed workforce against social engineering and takeover attacks.











Addressing the threat of data breaches in a vulnerable landscape

With data breaches on the rise and remote work the new normal, the need for robust and user-friendly workforce authentication is more critical. According to Gartner, ‘By 2025, more than 50% of the workforce and more than 20% of customer authentication transactions will be passwordless, up from less than 10% now.’ Moreover, the current state of data security is concerning, with 74% of all data breaches including a human element, with people being involved either via error, privilege misuse, use of stolen credentials, or social engineering, costing an average of USD 4.5 million globally.'





Fostering a passwordless future

DIGIPASS FX1 BIO revolutionises authentication, rendering it faster, more secure, and user-friendly while reducing authentication friction. It provides a cost-efficient, adaptable, and future-proof solution that overcomes traditional multi-factor authentication limitations. With DIGIPASS FX1 BIO, organisations can safeguard employees, partners, and corporate resources while enabling a flexible 'work from anywhere, anytime, on any device' policy without compromising security.

OneSpan’s officials said that in the Web3 era, they firmly believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to security is insufficient. They are committed to continuous innovation, delivering diverse and secure solutions for organisations while keeping customer experience and security at the core of what they do. In a world where security needs to take precedence, DIGIPASS FX1 BIO presents a solution to the challenges faced by modern enterprises, providing a secure and user-friendly environment for an organisation’s workforce.

DIGIPASS FX1 BIO enables:

Unparalleled Security: Passwordless biometric authentication using fingerprint biometrics and public-key cryptography, reducing the risk of breaches;

Simplified User Experience: Seamless, flexible authentication across various devices and connectivity options (USB, Bluetooth, NFC), enabling work from anywhere;

Mitigating Social Engineering Attacks: Modern phishing-resistant technology protects any user against sophisticated attacks;

Increased Efficiency: Cuts operational and development costs, integrates easily with industry standards, and requires no additional software installation;

Future-Ready: Built on FIDO technology, adapts to emerging tech, and works with a wide range of platforms and services;

Compliance Assistance: Designed to assist with meeting GDPR and HIPAA compliance requirements.

What does OneSpan do?

OneSpan helps organisations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organisations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, the company processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.