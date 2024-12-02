OneSpan launches face-to-face transactions via virtual room

The next-generation customer engagement solution allows organisations to balance authentication, identity security, and e-signature solutions from OneSpan’s portfolio, ensuring high virtual experience for a smoother onboarding process and organisational meetings.

The newly launched Virtual Room will boost digital-first transaction experiences by creating customised, high-touch, human-assisted interactions, delivering an improved customer experience and increasing agreement completion rates. Ultimately, it will also help with security, mitigating risks and fraud associated with the online environment.





What can Virtual Room do for your business

The latest service from OneSpan combines the company’s expertise in identity verification and authentication with agreement co-browsing, web-enabled video conferencing, as well as a built-in e-signature service to help companies and organisations easily and securely transact with customers.

The Virtual Room can be used for a variety of purposes, from customer agreements to account opening, maintenance, wealth management, and even car financing. Some of its most common scopes include:

Identity verification of the participants using OneSpan’s in-house identity verification solution

Remote interaction with signers

Simultaneous review of documents

Capturing legally binding e-signatures in real time

Recording of virtual sessions to reinforce electronic evidence for future audit trails and compliance.











A constant need for high security

As fraud attempts skyrocketed in the online field since the COVID-19 pandemic, many ecommerce merchants and companies were forced to shift a higher intake of their annual budgets to mitigate fraud attempts and come up with new solutions to deter fraudsters.

Buyers need to look for a provider that benefits from global security compliance expertise in all workflow aspects, from the initial verification to all necessary authentication steps to ensure a secure virtual interaction environment. Furthermore, buyers must also meet all compliance and enforceability purposes as well as look for a vendor that is flexible when adapting any of the digital workflow steps to meet local regulations for digital identity and secure customer authentication.

OneSpan’s Virtual Room allows its clients to embrace an enhanced working environment that comes with equal distribution of virtual and dynamic parts, benefiting from the latest advancements in the cloud technology. Ultimately, the Virtual Room solution aims to increase the integrity, legitimacy, and completion rates of agreements and transactions while proposing a secure, virtual environment for companies and their clients to sign contracts and boost their partnerships and economic relations.