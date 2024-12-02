Joining the OIX community, OneSpan will bring insight for trusted digital interactions. With multiple methods of digital interactions being adopted, organisations are facing increased levels of identity and credential fraud, as per the press release. OneSpan recognises the value of working with the OIX community to address challenges and ensure the future success of trusted digital identities.

Company officials stated that security and trust are key to the future of digital ID adoption, which must be simple, user-friendly, and in compliance with local laws and regulations. OneSpan has a history of helping UK organisations mitigate fraud risk, digitise internal and consumer-facing agreement processes, and comply with industry regulations.

OIX has 63 member organisations across various sectors, comprising of ID scheme operators, ID tech vendors, ID providers, consultancies, government and private sector. The executive board members include: Barclays, Deloitte, Equifax, International Airlines Group, LexisNexis, Microsoft, Sopra Steria, and Timpson.