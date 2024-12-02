



Issued through more than 90 banks and 9,000 merchants, including tax authorities, real estate agents, and education institutions, BankID is a widely used personal e-ID that provides secure and simple identity authentication and digital signing in Norway. Today, more than four million Norwegians use BankID daily to do their banking, shop online or access vital public digital services.

OneSpan’s Cloud Authentication service, combined with its Mobile Security Suite and App Shielding technologies, are helping secure Norway’s digital identity applications. OneSpan Cloud Authentication is a cloud-based solution designed to allow companies around the world to connect to a high-security orchestrated authentication service and achieve complete user base coverage.

The collaboration between BankID and OneSpan enables digital interactions to be delivered with the security through mobile identity provisioning, user authentication, transaction security, and digital signing. Bringing together an array of digital identity solutions, this partnership delivers on what consumers are calling for: simple and secure access to their financial and non-financial applications with a single identity.





Electronic identity

As technology continues to improve, internet and mobile usage increases, and implementation costs decline, digital identities are becoming more viable and common across the world. COVID-19 has accelerated the trend as digital solutions and remote services and ways of working become the new norm. However, 1.1 billion people around the world still don’t own an identity. This means they are unable to participate in government services, gain access to healthcare, get loans from the bank, or purchase a mobile phone contract.











Today, just 14% of key public services across the European Union (EU) states allow cross-border authentication with e-ID. By September 2023, all EU member countries must make a digital identity wallet available to every citizen who wants one. With the advent of Electronic Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS) 2.0, the European Commission intends to make cross-border e-ID transactions a reality. Adopting security cloud services is more and more relevant for e-ID providers to capture an international market position for the 500 million citizens covered by eIDAS 2.0.





The Nordics’ adoption of eIDs

The Nordic countries have over the past twenty years established eID schemes recognised by both national authorities and private sector service providers.

In all the Nordic countries, banks have played a core role in establishing the eID solutions. The banks were the only players outside of government who had already enrolled the majority of their country’s citizens in digital solutions by creating online banking. From the initial development starting in the late 1990s, the Nordic eID solutions have evolved into a position as core society infrastructures.

From 2017, the EU regulation on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market (the eIDAS regulation) has provided common rules for all EU Member States, including the nonEU-member Norway through the EEA agreement.

Norway is the only Nordic country relying mainly on eIDs at level high. Strategies made jointly by the government and the eID industry in the early 2000s suggested that eIDs should be at this level to be useful for all purposes.