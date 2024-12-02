OnePlus puts on hold credit card payment after fraud reports

OnePlus is a Shenzhen based Chinese smartphone manufacturer. One employee wrote on the site’s forums on January 15, 2017, explaining the situation: “as a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net. PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers”.

This could be irritating news for those wanting to buy the companys latest phone, the 5T, according to CNET News. An updated version of the OnePlus 5, the 5T emboldens the company’s reputation as a producer of stellar phones for a price well below what rivals Samsung and Apple charge.