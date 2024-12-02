OneLogin suffers data breach

OneLogin disclosed the breach on May 31, saying that it had detected “unauthorized access” to customer data in the United States the same day. On June 1, the company posted an update on the incident, saying that it could not rule out whether the breach allowed hackers to decrypt customer data.

The company has offered little information on the breach’s impact, but said that it has notified impacted customers and offered them “specific recommended remediation steps” to protect themselves.

OneLogin is currently working with law enforcement and a private security company to investigate the hack.