OneID partners with Videosign





This partnership is designed to allow users to verify identities using bank-verified data before signing contracts and documents. Moreover, Videosign aims to provide users with more efficient workflows without compromising on security.









Secure user experience with no form-filling

Videosign is a platform that offers more secure, efficient, and convenient solutions than traditional pen-and-paper signatures. It is widely used in the financial services and legal industries, as these digital solutions comply with eIDAS European safety security standards. The platform allows for remote creation, signing, and witnessing of documents during online meetings. Once signed with tamper-proof digital signatures, the documents are securely stored along with video evidence of the meeting.

With 50 million adults in the UK already enabled for real-time identity checks, the collaboration between OneID and Videosign is set to offer a secure user experience with no form-filling, app downloading, or document scans needed.

Moreover, Videosign’s solutions allow business to be done remotely without the need for unnecessary travel, only by using bank data. Therefore, the partnership with OneID eases some procedures by allowing users to prove their identity and sign documents on any device, with no need to have identity documents with them.

Commenting on the announcement, Videosign stated that the partnership with OneID aims to allow users to prove their identity using pre-verified information linked to their bank accounts. In its turn, OneID said that by merging with Videosign's electronic signature approach, this collaboration will leverage its identity solution, providing a secure and clear method for authenticating individuals' identities. This will also ensure the protection of Videosign's customers and signatories.





Previous OneID partnerships

OneID offers a digital identity solution that aims to simplify the process of sharing a customer's bank-held data with a new business to confirm their identity and expedite their online experiences. This eliminates the need for customers to fill out lengthy online forms or scan and upload documents, saving them time and reducing the risk of manual errors. Furthermore, since the data comes directly from the customer's UK bank, stolen identity data cannot be used in the process, thus reducing the risk of identity theft. Moreover, the company has been fully certified for KYC and AML use cases, enabling digital transformation and cost savings over traditional approaches.

At the beginning of 2024, OneID partnered with credit reference agency AperiData to provide customers with instant, responsible, and ethical credit decisions. This alliance combines OneID's bank-verified identification with AperiData's real-time consumer credit insights to simplify and secure the customer's experience. It will also provide lenders with real-time.