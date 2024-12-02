OneID is fully certified for KYC and AML use cases

OneID continues to scale out its capabilities and has gained certification as an electronic identity for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks and processes.











Independently audited and certified for AML use cases

Per the official announcement, OneID has been assessed against AML legislation and industry guidance for financial services, legal, and accounting sectors, and certified to meet all of the requirements of an electronic identity provider:







Moreover, OneID is both regulated by the FCA and certified under the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology’s ID framework. This additional AML certification means that customers can now use this service for onboarding customers onto products and services in the scope of AML regulation and achieve both AML compliance and a solid user experience at the same time. This enables a next-generation, 100% digital ID solution and increases conversion as document scanning is no longer required.





In addition to the certification, OneID has completed a project in the FCA’s regulatory sandbox to onboard customers to an FS provider. Reportedly, the FCA had no concerns about the solution meeting AML compliance.





How OneID works

OneID’s digital identity solution aims to make it easy, safe, and secure for customers to consent to share their bank-held data with a new business to prove their identity and speed up their online experiences.







OneID seeks to reduce the need for customers to fill in lengthy online forms or scan and upload documents, helping them save time and reducing the risk of manual error. Stolen identity data also cannot be used in the process as the data is sourced directly from the customer’s UK bank, which reduces identity theft.





For businesses, OneID can speed up and streamline the online experiences they offer their customers, enabling digital transformation benefits and increasing sales conversion. It can also help reduce the risk of fraud by making it easier to verify that customers are who they claim to be.