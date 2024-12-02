The company is also one of the first Orchestration Service Providers (OSP) to receive certification. As an OSP, OneID plays the role of a ‘hub’ to connect all of the UK’s high street banks with providers of any online journey that needs customers to identify themselves.

OneID operates a multi-sector scheme that enables bank customers to consent to safely share their bank-verified identity information. It ensures that all businesses in the scheme have been vetted and are given the company’s Trustmark so one knows that the business he is dealing with online is legitimate.

The customer’s journey is friction-free and requires no app or account setup, no scanning of paper documentation or selfie-taking, and no data entry. The service enables frictionless identity proving for over 40 million people in the UK. If customers use internet or mobile banking, they already have everything they need to use the OneID service.

OneID’s core aim is to enable trust, and it believes that a national approach is needed to ensure the internet becomes a truly safe and trusted place for individuals and businesses. This certification recognises OneID’s part to play in that world.