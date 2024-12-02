Via this partnership, OneID’s main goal is to broaden its offerings to a global scale. The real-time identity services provider’s current main solution enables individuals with UK online bank accounts to digitally verify their identity. As OneID’s identity-verification product has access to bank-verified data, it can be used to ensure that transactions between organisations and individuals are protected by strong fraud control measures.

As a result of this joint venture, OneID’s customers will have the option to verify the identity of individuals all around the globe. Moreover, the provider intends to broaden the identity-verification offerings for those in the UK who either do not have an online bank account or opt not to use one. The company is also extending ID checks that comply with regulations that require document scans.

IDVerse representatives pointed out that their collaboration with OneID is anticipated to improve customer journey, highlighting that paper-based processes had previously added friction.





Other features made available as a result of the collaboration

Following the partnership, OneID’s customers will reportedly be able to leverage IDVerse’s Zero Bias AI-tested technology, which is expected to provide a more inclusive onboarding experience. This is made possible as the company uses generative AI to train deep neural network systems that are meant to protect against discrimination based on race, age, and gender.

By making use of IDVerse’s technology, OneID will now be able to extend new capabilities related to financial services, employment screening, and e-signing.

The IDVerse feature is predicted to enhance the digital identity verification capabilities that OneID currently offers by introducing document checking and real-person check offerings.

IDVerse is purportedly an Identity Service Provider (IDSP) with more than 20 certifications from UK’s Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). Consequently, its customers can choose from multiple UK Government ID profiles.