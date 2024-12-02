Onegini joins the FIDO Alliance for authentication standards

Oneginis products, including its Mobile Security Platform, allow customers to access their information. For example, the customer of a bank might be authenticated in the browser of his or her bank account on a laptop, but to access the account on a tablet or smartphone would require the customer to log in again. Oneginis products provide authentication with one universal login.

Onegini will integrate FIDO standards into its Mobile Security Platform, which already provides browser-based or in-app, two-factor authentication.

Onegini offers consumer-focused mobile security platform empowering companies to implement and advance their mobile strategy. Oneginis customer base includes large insurance companies, telecommunications providers, and healthcare companies in Europe.

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.