OneConnect to enable digitalisation of Bank Maypada





Through this partnership, Bank Mayapada aims to digitise its customer onboarding process and achieve both cost saving from reducing manual intervention as well as quicker time to revenue from speeding up the onboarding process.

The solutions provided by OneConnect through this partnership will ensure that Bank Mayapada's digitisation of its banking processes as well as maintain compliance with Indonesia's digital banking regulations passed in 2018, and at the same time ensuring a secure banking experience for the bank's customers.

This partnership will see OneConnect provide Bank Mayapada with electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) technology, augmented with artificial intelligence (AI) technology to validate the authenticity of customers' identities. In addition, OneConnect's Face Liveness Detection (FLD) technology will be implemented to prevent spoof attacks.