One partners with Onfido for its ID document verification technology





One’s all-in-one banking platform supports customers’ unique lives, so they can spend while saving more, and share money using a single account.

By integrating Onfido’s AI-powered identity verification, One customers can validate the authenticity of their government-issued identity document (ID) by taking a photo. Onfido first checks that the ID is genuine and then matches it to the user’s face. This process checks that the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present.