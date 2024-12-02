One in four IT managers attempt to stop a data breach every day

The study, which polled 250 IT managers and 1,000 employees, found that for almost half of employees (41%), IT security was solely the responsibility of the IT department, while a further 37% believe they have a role to play in IT security.

24% of IT managers argued employees were the second biggest security risk for organisations behind hackers, while worryingly, 17% of employees freely admitted they were ‘somewhat likely’ to open an attachment from an unknown sender. Similarly, a fifth of IT managers surveyed said they wanted to empower employees to use personal devices, with 36% believing access should only be given to approved workers.

Andreas Jensen, WinMagic enterprise director for EMEA, said that encryption itself can be a complex task open to human error and IT managers must recognise this and ensure they have the processes and tools in place to facilitate effective encryption across the entire device estate.