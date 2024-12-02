One in five households in the US hit by data breaches in 2014

According to a new survey from security company ESET and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA), despite the number of breaches 79% of US still feel safe in their connected homes, with almost half (49%) showing a remarkably strong sense of confidence.

67% of those surveyed had between one and five connected devices at home connected to the internet, with 30% owning six or more. Even more telling, 30% of those surveyed have two to three more devices at home compared to 2014.

The study also looked at the effect of the connected world on parenting. Three-quarters of American parents say they have had a CyberEd talk with their kids and 90% have made at least one rule about using the internet and connected devices. However, more than 61% of parents show a surprisingly high level of confidence in their kids online activities and their abilities to use the internet and devices safely and securely.

Nearly 60% of parents do not require permission before downloading a new app, game or joining a social network, 60% allow password sharing with friends and only 34% require children provide all passwords to their online accounts. Moreover, 70% do not limit the kind of personal information their kids can share on social networks.

Only 33% have imposed a device free dinnertime rule and a mere 25% have rules about allowing the use of devices in bedrooms after a certain time. Just 30% of American parents have rules about not downloading pirated content from the internet such as illegal games, movies or songs.