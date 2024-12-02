Ondot powers Elan to offer fraud alerts on its mobile money app

Financial institutions can communicate directly with their debit cardholders to confirm transactions by using real-time alerts via My Mobile Money, reducing the risk of declined payments for fear of fraudulent activity, or false positive card blocks. The new service gives the users the ability to review recent transactions and flag those that appear fraudulent directly from the My Mobile Money app. Flagging transactions notifies Elan to investigate the transaction and, if needed, replace the card.

Ondot Systems empowers cardholders to control their credit and debit cards. The company’s solutions leverage mobile and online apps that let consumers personalize when, where, and how their cards are used.

Elan Financial Services, a division of US Bank, provides processing and payments services, including credit card issuing, prepaid card solutions and ATM and debit card processing. The company provides transaction processing, terminal driving and monitoring and support services for more than 34,000 ATMs nationwide and supports more than 13 million ATM and debit cards.