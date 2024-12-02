Ondato plans to expand its KYC services in Poland and Germany, raises over USD 511,000





The funding is also meant to support further development of Ondato’s remote customer verification technologies. The company is currently focusing on developing a platform to provide AML and customer compliance management, with tools for data management, audits, and reporting.

The company’s tech has been adapted to help insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies provide services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Biometric Update. Ondato’s customers include traditional banks such as Luminor, SEB, and Swedbank, and fintechs.