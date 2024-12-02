



As part of their collaboration, Ondato and Softrobotics intend to augment the digital transformation journey of financial institutions in the region by merging their capabilities and features. Combining Ondato’s identity verification solutions with Softrobotics’ knowledge of payment infrastructure and fintech advancements allows the two companies to provide a comprehensive suite of services that support innovation, increase security, and improve customer experiences.











Ondato and Softrobotics’ plans for the Middle East

As an identity and age verification solutions provider, Ondato works towards ensuring a simplified and secure customer onboarding process. Utilising advanced technologies, including biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI), enables the company to deliver tools that prevent fraud and comply with regulatory requirements to financial institutions. These capabilities are set to be complemented by Softrobotics’ expertise in the fintech and payments ecosystem.



On the other hand, Softrobotics centres its efforts on offering digital payment infrastructure customised to meet the needs, demands, and preferences of fintech firms, telecom, payment service providers (PSPs), electronic money institutions (EMIs), and ecommerce platforms. With a commitment to support the advancement of digital payments, the company aims to ensure that clients benefit from secure and scalable payment solutions. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Softrobotics underlined that the collaboration with Ondato aligns with their company’s mission to augment the digital payment landscape and ensure simplified transactions for businesses and consumers.



Through this partnership, Ondato and Softrobotics are set to offer an integrated solution that addresses the needs of financial institutions in the Middle East. Some of the potential benefits include increased security by implementing identity verification processes to prevent fraud and ensure regulatory compliance, as well as optimised customer experience.