Ondato introduces virtual appointments with face biometrics for KYC

The new solution reportedly offers a series of security tools for secure remote service delivery, including biometric identity verification, e-signatures, and live video discussions, among others. It also automatically ensures consistent workload distribution across physical bank networks by allocating associates to less-busy branches.

According to company officials, the virtual bank branch provided by the new solution can too be a cost-effective physical branch substitute for digital-only banks or as a hybrid approach with video booths in physical branches.

The solution can be provided either as a stand-alone tool or integrated with Ondato’s KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, including identity verification with video or selfie biometrics, business onboarding, a customer data platform (CDP), and due diligence.





Ondato also partnered with Hawk AI

Recently, Ondato joined hands with AML transaction monitoring provider Hawk AI. Through this partnership, Ondato and Hawk AI will jointly offer an integrated KYC validation process combined with AML Transaction monitoring and behavioural analytics suite. Both solutions are modular and can be integrated quickly.

Customers will now be able to experience a unified, fast, and transparent process from ID verification to customer and payment screening, data validation, and transaction monitoring. With this new product offering the possibilities to identify suspicious behaviour and intentions of potential criminals increases during the KYC process.

For more information about Ondato, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.