Ondato introduces OnAge reusable age verification tool

This new technology combines advanced AI device recognition with biometric algorithms to enhance age verification accuracy and streamline repeated access for users. According to Ondato, the tool can verify ages with a 98.7% to 100% accuracy rate, allowing companies to reuse verification results for subsequent visits without re-checking each time.

The OnAge solution prioritises privacy by retaining only the user's age eligibility status, deleting other personal data after verification. This approach meets stringent privacy standards and enables implementation on websites or apps without additional downloads for users. Designed for easy integration, the solution aims to transform current age verification practices by offering a more flexible, privacy-centered approach.

Ondato officials noted that the tool leverages AI and biometric technologies to ensure age compliance without impacting user experience or privacy, adding that it keeps verification costs lower than comparable systems.

Reusable verification for reduced costs

One of OnAge’s core features is its reusable verification capability, which enables businesses to reduce operational costs by avoiding repeated verifications for returning users. Users verify their age once and establish a 4-digit PIN, allowing them to access age-restricted content for a set period without additional steps. This reuse function does not require any new app downloads, simplifying the process for both users and businesses.

By securely verifying age without storing sensitive personal data, OnAge supports businesses in lowering data handling needs and maintaining compliance with strict privacy regulations. The solution also minimises the need for additional IT resources, making integration accessible for companies of all sizes.

Available immediately for platforms in sectors such as social media, ecommerce, digital content, online gaming, and adult services, OnAge can be integrated using an API with technical support from Ondato. The company aims to support businesses in protecting users and ensuring regulatory compliance.

For more information about Ondato, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.