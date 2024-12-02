Omni Hotels informs customers about data breach

The company said it learned of a malware intrusion on May 30, which affected some point-of-sale systems at certain Omni properties. The malware was capable of compromising customers’ payment card information, including cardholder name, credit/debit card number, security code and expiration date.

The issue has since been resolved, and the company is currently working with law enforcement to support their investigation. Additionally, Omni said it has taken steps to further strengthen its systems.

Potentially affected customers are advised to remain vigilant, review relevant account statements and monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.