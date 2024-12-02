Omlis and Thomas Stanford partner to fight mobile fraud

As part of the deal, Thomas Stanford will integrate the Omlis solution into their client base including both SMEs and corporate enterprise organizations. The partner agreement includes distribution rights for the Omlis core encryption solution.

Thomas Stanford offers fraud prevention services and tools for preventing online identity fraud, phishing attacks and for device reputation and recognition. Their comprehensive cybersecurity suite includes strategies, tools and resources for managing risk. For enterprise organizations, Thomas Stanford offers methods for managing privilege, access management and resources.

Omlis is a global mobile payment solutions provider bringing solutions to all mobile commerce security. Omlis provides technology with fault-tolerant tracking of all payments in real-time for full transaction accountability.

