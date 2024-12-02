Omlis and Seric Systems enter partnership for mobile security

This partnership will deliver security solutions, presenting a proposition to the mobile payments ecosystem and the varied mobile payment technology platforms.

Fraud analyst Threatmetrix recently indicated in a research that 5.85% of transactions currently derive from compromised devices with many attacks now originating from mobile devices. The predicted 7.6% annual growth of global mobile connections by the GSMA highlights the critical need for security.

Omlis is a global mobile payment solutions provider bringing solutions to all mobile commerce security. Omlis provides technology with fault-tolerant tracking of all payments in real-time for full transaction accountability.

Seric Systems is an advisor in niche software and IT infrastructure, delivering bespoke technology systems for over 15 years.