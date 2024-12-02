Omise to support the national Thai digital identity platform

The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) is a branch of Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the startup is related to the Ethereum-based blockchain company OmiseGo.

The platform aims to give online service providers a standardized way to identify and authenticate both individuals and corporations by using existing their digital identifications. The system intends to allow users to access a variety of services remotely, and will be available for use by public and private entities.

The platform will rely on an open-source Federation Proxy, that connects components in the ID ecosystem together with an interoperable authentication protocol. The already-existing digital IDs in question could include online accounts with government agencies, online bank accounts, and e-Wallet accounts. Within this system, Omise is expected to offer authenticating services.

The ETDA, which will manage the federation proxy, is also the governmental agency charged with its development.