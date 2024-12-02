Okta to acquire Auth0 for approximately USD 6.5 bln

Both companies address a broad set of identity use cases and the acquisition will accelerate their shared vision of enabling everyone to safely use any technology, shaping the future of identity on the internet.

The transaction aims to accelerate Okta’s growth in the USD 55 billion identity market. Auth0 will operate as an independent business unit inside of Okta, and both platforms will be supported, invested in, and integrated over time.

Okta’s and Auth0’s shared vision for the identity market, rooted in customer success, will open up new ways for the customers to leverage identity to meet their business needs. Okta will acquire Auth0 for approximately USD 6.5 billion in Okta Class A common stock (subject to customary purchase price adjustments and certain customary cash payouts in lieu of stock) based on a fixed number of Okta shares and an Okta share price of USD 276.21.