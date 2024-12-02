Okta provides Touch ID-based multi-factor authentication

Users who get a push notification sent to their iPhone in order to approve a login, can now authenticate the attempt using their fingerprint. It is an added level of security on top of the two-factor authentication capabilities in Verify, which is useful for organizations that want to keep logins even more secure without worrying about inconveniencing users.

For Web apps that require a username and password, iPhone and iPad users can log into Web apps in Safari without having to remember a username and password.

Organizations that use Okta Mobility Management will also be able to load custom applications into the enterprise mobility management services app store, alongside applications from the public store. It is a change that will be helpful for companies that have built custom mobile applications for their employees to use.