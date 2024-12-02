Okta, Onfido team up for identity verification and management services





The joint solution will leverage Onfido’s document and facial recognition tech for customer onboarding, while Okta’s authentication and access management platform will help organisations manage those customers and deliver better service once accounts have been created.

Customers will need to take a photo of their official government ID, while Onfido will make sure that the ID is legitimate, and that it belongs to a real human being. If everything checks out, a new account will then be created on Okta’s identity platform. After that, the identity can be used to grant secure access to various applications. Onfido’s facial biometrics will also be used to facilitate the account recovery process.