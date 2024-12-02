OIX partners with DIACC to support digital interoperability

OIX serves as a global community focusing on identity management, supporting collaboration and providing guidance for trusted and interoperable identities across different platforms. DIACC, similarly influential in Canada, promotes user-centric design principles and verifies private sector services against the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) to support a secure digital ecosystem.

The main goal of this partnership is to explore and compare country-based policies related to identity management, verification, security, data privacy, and digital identity assurance. The aim is to facilitate quick progress towards global digital ID interoperability by aligning or accepting policy differences across jurisdictions.

A closer look at the methods used

Specifically, the two companies will focus on methods for recognising identity verification and digital credentials across different trust frameworks, addressing standards and identifying gaps while highlighting potential use cases.

The initiative aims to exchange knowledge and expertise between the organisations, focusing on creating intellectual capital to advance identity management, data privacy, and security. In the company press release, officials from OIX, emphasised the importance of DIACC’s progress in Canada as a model for global interoperability, expressing plans to share insights and tools with other global trust frameworks.

In turn, representatives from DIACC highlighted the collaboration’s goal to enhance interoperability and build public trust in digital services by identifying alignments and gaps between trust frameworks across jurisdictions and sectors. In essence, the collaboration underscores a concerted effort to lay the groundwork for the widespread adoption of trusted digital identities across global markets, setting standards and promoting interoperability in the context of evolving digital landscapes.