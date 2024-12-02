Ohlthaver & List tests Fujitsu PalmVein technology to secure SAP data

The company has implemented employee fingerprint-based self-service kiosks since 2013. The use of fingerprint scans for employees ensures timely access to personal data by employees and protection from data theft from others who may have spotted a password or stolen a smart card.

At present, Ohlthaver & List is testing a Fujitsu PalmSecure biolock solution in an effort to increase the security and efficiency of its kiosks to include palm vein recognition. The small vein scanner device can be integrated into the existing bioLock solutions and replace fingerprint authentication.

Rainer Rusch, Group IT Manager at Ohlthaver & List, notes his IT department has examined additional use cases for biometric authentication with other various departments for completely different requirements, including improvement of maintenance procedures in production plants, as well as fraud prevention in finance.