Document recognition technologies developer OCR Studio has announced the launch of a new age verification tool, designed to support online platforms in meeting the requirements set by the UK’s Online Safety Act.

Developed with WebAssembly for simplified integration into webpages, online services, and built-in Mini Apps, OCR Studio’s new system enables online platforms to avoid GDPR violations, allowing them to securely verify users’ age and stop minors from accessing NSFW content. The new law focuses on preventing children from accessing age-inappropriate materials. To avoid fines or criminal actions, online platforms now must block minors from seeing such content.

Optimising age verification for online platforms

Age verification measures include validating a person’s age through photo ID matching, where a provided passport or other ID is checked against a selfie. Considering this, companies need an age verification solution that mitigates personal data breach risks. To serve this demand, OCR Studio introduced ID scanner, with the tool supporting the checking of users’ age without disrupting their experience or compromising privacy. The solution allows websites, online platforms, and social media services to confirm a user’s age without demanding external apps, as customers only need to hold their ID card or driver’s licence up to the camera and the system automatically validates their age.

Furthermore, to ensure that the ID matches with the person scanning it, the algorithm compares the document photo with a live selfie before allowing access. Through this, OCR Studio intends to assist companies in also preventing spoofing attacks, impersonation, and fraud attempts. Additionally, the tool can conduct authenticity checks by recognising and cross-validating certain security elements, printing techniques, layouts, and detecting any signs of document tampering.

The verification workflow is performed on the user’s device, not sending private data to the external servers or third parties. By implementing this approach, OCR Studio ensures that no sensitive information leaves the device, providing more privacy and complying with GDPR and UK data protection requirements.