



The technology authenticates the user’s face to ensure a live presence, comparing it with the reference image from their ID photo, while keeping images secure from third-party servers. This solution aims to prevent spoofing attacks during the web onboarding process in various environments.











Optimising security with real-time ID verification

These features are based on the company’s WebAssembly-powered OCR technology, which enables optimal, privacy-focused scanning of IDs, passports, and driver’s licences directly in the browser. The solution verifies the authenticity of ID documents in real time, checks the user’s face for liveness, and matches the photo on the document with the holder’s selfie. Businesses can optimise security and verify users’ identities locally on their websites, improving the accessibility of digital services.

With the addition of selfie ID verification, OCR Studio offers an augmented solution for detecting spoofing attempts during digital onboarding. The system can distinguish between a live person and fraudulent photos or video-based attacks, including deepfakes. As a result, it reduces the risk of identity theft and impersonation fraud, optimising security and improving the efficiency of remote identity verification.

By processing data locally, OCR Studio’s technology follows a strict privacy-by-design approach, aligning with global data protection standards, including the GDPR. The solution provides optimal recognition within web applications across various industries that require fast, accurate, and secure ID scanning. It enables instant recognition of IDs, passports, driver’s licences, bank cards, and barcodes, while also supporting remote identity verification in fintech, telecom, government agencies, and cryptocurrency platforms.

The upgraded feature is available to enterprise clients worldwide, providing a scalable and fraud-resistant toolset that addresses the evolving security demands of digital services.