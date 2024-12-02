OCR Labs scales to Identity Proofing Level 3





IP3 is used for higher risk transactions that require a user to prove they are who they say they are, through remote face verification.

This level of accreditation equals the current standard reached by the Australian Government’s identity provider myGovID and makes OCR Labs the only private entity to be accredited at IP3.

The TDIF is the Australian Government's accreditation framework for Digital Identity services. It sets the standards, rules and guidelines for digital identity providers based on international best practice and industry standards.

The move from IP2 to IP3 includes OCR Labs ongoing independent testing for its Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities plus additional checks to ensure the individual being verified is active in society, a so-called ‘death check’.