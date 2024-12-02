OCR Labs Global joins the Open Identity Exchange

OCR Labs Global is driven by a mission to enable effortless user ID verification for anyone, anywhere, and at any time, which connects strongly with OIX’s vision to facilitate a world where everyone can prove their identity and eligibility anywhere, using a simple universally trusted ID.

The approach that OCR Labs Global has brought to the ID verification market is unique. It is the only provider with proprietary deep learning engines that allows it to control the entire identity verification flow without human intervention. As a result, since launching in 2018, it has secured a global presence and now has certification under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework as a digital identity service provider (IDSP). It is also accredited under the Australian Government’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework.











What joining OIX brings to OCR Labs

By joining the OIX community, and with a strong focus on inclusivity, OCR Labs Global hopes to better understand the key issues impacting the UK and US markets, and help drive positive changes by pushing the way IDs are verified to the next level.

OCR Labs’ officials stated that with the mass migration online in recent years, adoption of digital ID has become key to ensuring security, privacy, and convenience for everyone involved. High quality, certified ID verification is a vital part of this process.

Company officials added that it’s no longer just about banking and gaming. From right to work, right to rent, to exam testing, renting vehicles, and even online dating, ID verification has become crucial to enabling people to participate in wider society. However, recent years have brought to light the shortfalls in existing ID verification processes with many people struggling to access key services. They believe there are better, technology driven ways to ensure safe, simple, and inclusive access and they want to help move all sectors forward.

OIX has a broad membership of vendors, trade bodies and global organisations, as well as influence with key stakeholders in the digital ID ecosystems. Its role in educating and progressing digital ID has been significant and OCR is happy to be joining the movement.

Commenting on the development, people from OIX said that their company is technology agnostic and its members come from a wide range of competing business sectors. The focus is on ensuring digital ID works for everyone involved, from vendors, governments, and trust frameworks creators to acceptor of digital IDs and end consumers.





More information about the Open Identity Exchange

The OIX is a non-profit trade organisation on a mission to create a world where everyone can prove their identity and eligibility anywhere through a universally trusted ID. OIX is a community for all those involved in the ID sector to connect and collaborate, developing the guidance needed for inter-operable, trusted identities. Through its definition of, and education on Trust Frameworks, OIX creates the rules, tools, and confidence that will allow every individual a trusted, universally accepted identity.