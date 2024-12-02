OCBC Bank rolls out biometric authentication app in Malaysia

The app, featuring OCBC OneTouch, leverages on Apples Touch ID technology, allowing Malaysian-registered users of the bank’ s Internet portal called Velocity@ocbc, to conduct transactions using biometrics.

The Business Mobile Banking app enables iPhone users to perform numerous tasks using fingerprint recognition. Customers can view their bank account balances and time deposits, as well as checking the status of incoming and outgoing funds.

OCBC OneTouch is available on Touch ID-enabled Apple iPhones, such as the iPhone 5s and newer models, which run on at least an iOS 8 operating system. In addition, the bank said the biometric authentication feature would be available for Android phones soon.