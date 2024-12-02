Oberthur Technologies to acquire NagraID Security

OT will acquire a 100% equity stake of NagraID Security SA from Kudelski Group, a global provider of digital security and convergent media solutions for the delivery of digital and interactive content.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, Oberthur Technologies provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields. With approximately 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 10 facilities, OT’s international network serves clients in 140 countries.

NagraID Security SA, a subsidiary of the Kudelski Group produces multi-component and other complex cards for the security and identification industry.