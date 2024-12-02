Oberthur Technologies solution certified by Mastercard, Visa, Amex

All the newly certified applications are now being deployed in currently issued PEARL 800K Classic v4 and can also be remotely downloaded to PEARL 800K Classic v4 eSE already on the field.

The latest Visa, MasterCard and Amex applets allow the replacement of PIN by fingerprint verification, which provides a more convenient user-experience for contactless payments.

OT was also certified by OSPT Alliance (CIPURSE V2) for urban transport. For urban transport use cases, the CIPURSETM-certified stamp ensures the interoperability with the infrastructures which have already adopted CIPURSETM in major cities.

Oberthur Technologies is a digital security company, providing technology solutions for smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control.