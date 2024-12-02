Oberthur Technologies, SecureKey in strategic alliance for cloud transactions

The agreement is to enable cloud transactions for a range of identity and financial applications including online banking, ecommerce, online payments as well as proximity transactions.

Oberthur Technologies leverages SecureKey solutions, including its briidge.net platform, to authenticate users with their devices and boost the security of cloud-based transactions.

Present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets, Oberthur Technologies provides end-to-end solutions in the smart transactions, mobile financial services, machine-to-machine, digital identity and transport and access control fields. With approximately 50 sales offices across 5 continents and 10 facilities, OT’s international network serves clients in 140 countries.

SecureKey is a provider of cloud-based, identity networks that reduce the risks associated with user authentication. The company’s federated authentication solutions ensure that users are properly authenticated regardless of the service, device or credential they prefer to use.