Oberthur Technologies provides security solution for SIX Payment Services

Already announced in 2014, the partnership between OT and SIX Payment Services takes on a new dimension with the delivery of OT’s WISE Solution from 2016 to 2020. WISE by OT is an offer with solutions based on common standards, enabling flexibility for managing a card portfolio.

OT provides its contact-only and dual interface solutions according to EMVI’16 specifications of SIX Payment Services, featuring EMVCo CPA (Common Payment Application).

SIX Payments Services’ banking customers will be able to offer contactless payments to their cardholders who will make their shopping experience convenient while maintaining the level of security.

Oberthur Technologies is a France-based digital security company, providing technology solutions for Smart Transactions, Mobile Financial Services, Machine-to-Machine, Digital Identity and Transport & Access Control.