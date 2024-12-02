OakNorth Bank selects Illusive cybersecurity solutions for cyber defence

Illusive Networks is an Israeli deception-based cybersecurity provider, and its technology is based on exploiting an attackers vulnerabilities by looking at the network from an attackers perspective, rather than trying to anticipate every weakness of an organization in turn. The tech company leverages AI technology and focuses more on large multi-national financial services institutions.

OakNorth was launched in in September 2015 and leverages a combination of fundamental credit analysis with data analytics and machine learning to service the market at scale. The bank has raised over GBP 115 million of equity capital, and raised retail deposits from almost 15,000 customers. In May 2016, OakNorth became the first UK bank to have its core systems fully hosted on the cloud.