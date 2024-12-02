O-CITY joins the Visa Ready for Transit Program





Acceptance to the program means that O-CITY is a now certified partner and available to cities globally to accelerate their digital transformation. O-CITY enables tap-to-pay for travellers using their existing Visa card, a mobile phone, or a wearable device such as a smartwatch.

Visa Ready is bringing together all players in the ecosystem to drive the adoption of open-loop systems. For transport agencies, the adoption of an open-loop system frees them from the hassle of building and maintaining a payment system, allowing them to focus on offering the traveller experience as travellers can pay with the mobile phone or card they already have.