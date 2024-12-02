NYMBUS' platform selected by PeoplesBank

As per Yahoo Finance, the integrated business strategy is meant to create dynamic connections for attracting new consumers, in a bid to also maximise the experience and value of the institution’s existing banking customers. The reason behind PeoplesBank choosing NYMBUS is to revolutionise its marketing and onboarding efforts with a first holistic view and understanding of the entire customer journey.

By providing PeoplesBank with the platform to optimise their marketing investments and customer relationships, NYMBUS will actually offer personalised mobile and digital campaigns, onboarding and managing data-driven, and profitable consumer relationships. SmartOnboarding automates the banking customer journey that begins with a new customer and account opening process completed near instantly, while SmartMarketing provides a full-service digital marketing agency that focuses exclusively on financial institutions to create their brands and manage, analyse, and optimise campaign tactics.