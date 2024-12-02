NXT-ID enables local identity validation

Under this application, individuals, accounts, devices and even financial records may be authenticated locally without passing private information over a cloud connection and running a background check.

The system is also capable of generating challenge questions and secret answers from locally known values to provide the user with a standard validation experience.

NXT-ID’s MobileBio solution mitigates consumer risks associated with mobile computing, m-commerce and smart OS-enabled devices. The company is focused on the m-commerce market, launching its MobileBio suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms led by the Wocket, a smart wallet designed to replace all the cards in one’s wallet.