Nuvei upgrades its payment authorisation platform with SCA solution

Street Insider reports that the Company now offers a variety of customisation options to ensure compliant and optimised payment processing flows. Nuvei’s solution ensures its clients’ transactions remain secure and optimised, even during times of regulatory changes. Existing and new customers are enabled to take advantage of Nuvei’s fully compliant and customisable solution. Merchants can now define a set of criteria to route transactions to 3DS2 or 3DS1, as long as the latter is commercially available. They can also define rules to avoid routing transactions to 3DS entirely for trusted or returning customers.

The company’s aim is to minimise the level of complexity for merchants and their clients to provide a seamless payment experience, as well as to optimise transactions and ensure the best possible conversion rates, while maintaining the highest levels of security. For this, Nuvei offers several mechanisms to keep merchants’ acceptance rates high and avoid possible fallout from the transition to 3DS2. The solution offers continued support for 3DS1 to prevent acceptance rate decreases, as merchants can choose to automatically cascade 3DS2 and 3DS1. In case 3DS2 authentication fails, the customer is asked to authenticate via 3DS1.