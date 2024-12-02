Nuvei upgrades its chargeback offering

Integration with Nuvei provides multiple layers of protection that can prevent chargebacks before they happen and mitigate the damage of those that do occur. These include Dynamic 3-D Secure, a smart routing engine that functions in compliance with the recently enacted PSD2 regulations. By sending transactions on the SCA challenge route, chargeback liability is shifted from the merchant to the issuer. In addition, seamless payment experiences are maintained with an exemption engine, which analyses the risk of each transaction to select which can be safely routed to a shorter payment pathway. Ethoca from Mastercard, also available via the same integration, provides real-time alerts when chargebacks are requested.

Other key elements to Nuvei's chargeback suite are integrations with Visa Verifi's Order Insight and Rapid Dispute Resolution. In cases of dispute, these products facilitate merchant customer communication and perform refunds without registering chargebacks, respectively.

Also, Nuvei is integrated with more than 200 acquirers worldwide, which allows the provider to balance chargeback ratios by monitoring acquirer performance and routing transactions.